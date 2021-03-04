Got a News Tip?
March 04, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Downtown San Luis Obispo seeks local artists to join May Flower Initiative 

By

The deadline for volunteers to sign up for this year's May Flower Initiative, a collaborative public art project to help beautify businesses in Downtown San Luis Obispo, is Monday, March 22. Once chosen, participants in the initiative will paint their own colorful floral designs on the windows of various properties, including storefronts, restaurants, retail, salons, etc.

The May Flower Initiative is scheduled to officially commence in Downtown SLO on Thursday, April 29, and public art displays will remain up through Monday, May 31. Participating artists are welcome to bring friends and families along to help paint their designs. A stipend for art supplies will also be provided to each artist.

For more details on the initiative and its application process, email cassidy@downtownslo.com. Δ

