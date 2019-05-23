Downtown Paso Robles association receives national accreditation 

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting performance standards set by the National Main Street Center, including the fostering of strong public-private partnerships and the active preservation of historic buildings.

"These programs deserve recognition for generating impressive economic returns, preserving community character, and celebrating local history," Patrice Frey, president of the National Main Street Center, said in a press release. "Main Street America accredited communities are part of a powerful movement of changemakers, and their dedication to improving the quality of life in the places they call home is inspiring."