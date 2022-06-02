Downtown parking rules need to change 

As a longtime downtown businessperson since the 1970s, it has been thoroughly discouraging to hear deserved complaints about the parking rules put in place since August 2021. Does everyone know that you can be ticketed up to 9 p.m., seven days a week? Numerous patrons have complained that the pay kiosks are hard to understand and inconvenient, not to mention they only have a two-hour limit. Comments such as "the city sure is greedy" or worse, "we're no longer coming downtown anymore," seem indicative that these rules make access to downtown SLO anything but user friendly. At the very least, return to ticketing until 6 p.m.

Jim Dee

San Luis Obispo