December 20, 2018 Opinion » Letters

Don't vape, don't smoke 

There are places in Arroyo Grande where you can hear birds singing, where you can smell the fresh ocean breeze. However, if you look on the ground, you can see many old and nasty cigarette butts. You can see teens being targeted by e-cigarette companies. You can smell the smoke in the air. This problem is becoming more and more worrisome. Each day people are smoking and vaping, and this is affecting our cities and the environment. We need to find a way to stop this at once. So, my classmates and I at the Arroyo Grande High School Friday Night Live program worked on a project where we took pictures of such problems and have displayed them at the Arroyo Grande Library (on display until Friday, Dec. 21). We took pictures of cigarette butts at the park, stores that were targeting people, and the toxic chemicals of vape juice. Hopefully this problem will stop, but it won't stop if we don't try. So, don't vape and don't smoke.

Angel Flores

Oceano

