Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 02, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Don't rush to judgement 

I am writing in response to Kasey Bubnash's article titled "Homeless woman claims she was unjustly suspended from Prado" in Dec. 26 New Times.

My first admission is that I do not know the facts of this case and will not delve into supposition or guessing. My interactions with the Prado Shelter are limited. I make and deliver food to the shelter each Saturday morning and holidays. I also participated in the biannual homeless count this year. I am providing this information to clarify that I do have some understanding of the operations of the shelter.

In the three years of my food deliveries (originally at the Prado Day center), I have seen the transition to the new shelter and all parties have struggled to make the transition and settle into the new facility. Through all the changes and during each of my weekly trips to the shelter, I have seen the staff handle all of the changes and the residents' issues in an entirely professional manner.

To those who would make snap decisions based on Ms. Bubnash's article, I offer some advice: Volunteer. While I am always standing at the fishbowl looking in, come join me. Come out and help clean, help do laundry, help the staff in the office, whatever the need may be. Breakfast is made each day. Make a giant pot of oatmeal (did that last Saturday), pancakes, eggs and bacon, or your family favorite (no doughnuts, please, keep it healthy) and deliver it around 7:30 to 7:45 a.m. and help serve. Be part of the help to these residents and while doing that, learn a different perspective to the community around you.

Scott Pickford

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. No regrets! Read More

  2. A message to the boomers Read More

  3. Another win for the Central Coast Read More

  4. McConnell—you're the last straw! Read More

  5. We needed that funding! Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation