Don't let SLO become the next San Francisco 

Donegan's argument that San Luis Obispo should heed the example of San Francisco's homeless and vacancies situation is not without considerable merit (Jan. 19, "San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning").

I, too, used to live in San Francisco. I worked as a reporter and producer at KRON-TV 4. I lived above a pizzaria at 33rd and Taraval, and when I drove to the TV station downtown, I had to go through Golden Gate Park. You would not believe what I witnessed in that wooded area—legions of homeless were living in the bushes there, and many were obviously crazed and on drugs, fighting among themselves, threatening pedestrians and motorists alike.

I was always relieved when I finally got through that park, as I felt threatened the entire time, and this was an everyday occurrence!

The tent encampments, the drug use, the filth, and the crime in San Francisco is now worse than ever, and I no longer think about even visiting there. To do so is life-threatening: Who needs it?

Tony Bennett's iconic song is now just a pipe dream, because San Francisco is no longer that golden city on a hill, and never will be again. Donegan's warning should not go unheeded here in San Luis Obispo, because if we're not careful, it could happen here too.

To the city fathers: Please, don't let that happen!

John Winthrop

Cayucos