Don't know what to get your loved one for the holidays? You can't go wrong with dessert 

From fruit tarts to funfetti cupcakes, conchas to cookie dough, banana cream pies to buttery croissants, SLO County has a little bit of everything when it comes to sweet treats—you just have to know where to shop. That's why we wrote this gift guide to the best dessert spots across the county. Get your orders in early, because chances are you aren't the only one with a sweets-lover on your list.

click to enlarge Photo By Malea Martin

PASTRY PERFECTION SLO Delicious' confections are just as tasty as they are beautiful. The fruit tart and mini cheesecake are both personal favorites.

SLO Delicious Bake Shop

It may have just opened in June this year, but SLO Delicious has already become a local favorite. It offers a wide selection of savory lunch options that are delicious in their own right, but the sweet magic lies in the Garden Street eatery's dessert case. If you know someone with a sweet tooth, a box of baked goods and pastries from SLO Delicious would make the perfect gift for the holidays. They have the classics locked down: soft, gooey chocolate chip cookies; apple mini pies (the perfect size for not sharing); fluffy blueberry muffins. But SLO Delicious also knows how to venture into the unconventional, with pastry flavor combinations that you've probably never tried but definitely need to, like strawberry vanilla cream cheese cookies, carrot pineapple muffins, and bacon chocolate truffles. If you want to give a gift that's delicious and visually appealing, grab the most beautiful little fruit tart you've ever seen for that special someone in your life ... but don't expect them to share it with you!

1129 Garden St., San Luis Obispo; (805) 752-1041; slo-delicious.com.

Delicias de Mi Tierra Bakery

Delicias de Mi Tierra Bakery in Nipomo is one of the few spots on the Central Coast where you can find Mexican-style sweet bread, or conchas, fresh baked daily. Under the distinctive crunchy and sugary exterior, you'll find a soft and sweet bread-like pastry that will leave you wanting more than one—so best buy a few if you're giving these as a gift this holiday season. The concha looks like a shell (hence the name: concha means shell in Spanish), making these a particularly fun gift for kids, general beach enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys delicious, sugary baked goods—which just about covers everyone on your list. Delicias de Mi Tierra doesn't limit itself to conchas: other creations include German chocolate cake, tres leches cake, and churro cheesecake. Uhh ... yum!

235 W Tefft St., Nipomo; (805) 619-7069; facebook.com/deliciasdemitierrabakery.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Bramble Pie Company's Facebook Page

EASY AS PIE Bramble Pie Company's chocolate cream pie is offered year round and will be sure to please the chocolate lovers in your life.

Bramble Pie Company

Crispy, buttery, flaky crust. Sweet, tart fruit filling. Local, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients. Is there much more you can ask for in a pie? Bramble Pie Company in Atascadero offers all this and more in its quality pies. For those on your list who prefer to stick with the classics, opt for one of Bramble's year-round offerings: chocolate cream, banana cream, Key lime, chocolate peanut butter, and more. Or get your loved one a gift card so they can try a new pie each season. That's right, Bramble Pie Company offers different pies each season that align with what's ripe in the fields, so you know you're getting the freshest, most in-season pie possible. In the winter, the citrus pie is ready for the picking. In the spring, try a strawberry or apricot pie. Come summer, it's peaches, plums, and raspberry season, and Bramble Pie Company has a pie for them all. And in the fall, get your hands on an apple or persimmon pie. Check out the full menu on Bramble Pie Company's website, and get your orders in early for the holidays!

5945 Entrada Ave., Atascadero; (805) 460-6294; bramblepiecompany.com.

Sweet Pea Bakery

Flaky croissants and morning pastries, buttercream cupcakes, every flavor of cookie you can think of, gluten- and dairy-free options ... there's truly something for everyone with a sweet tooth on your holiday list at Sweet Pea Bakery. And even those who don't like dessert (gasp!) can still find something here: the bacon cheddar, prosciutto Gruyere, and jalapeño croissants are all something to write Santa about. But the sweet stuff is also a must-try: the sweet and salty chocolate salted caramel cupcake, the confetti cookie, and fairy bun are some fan favorites. If you're shopping for a gluten-free friend, make sure to go on Tuesday: The bakery's gluten-free Tuesdays include paleo raspberry almond muffins (which also happen to be dairy free), mixed berry scones, almond butter dark chocolate cookies, vegan maple pecan oatmeal cookies, and more. If you get your order in ahead of time, you can snag some of Sweet Pea's specialty items, including s'more cupcakes, Mexican wedding cookies, and gluten-free funfetti cupcakes.

1200 E. Grand Ave., suite No. 102, Arroyo Grande; (805) 440-3456; sweetpeabakeryag.com.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Dough Connection's Facebook Page

DELICIOUS DOUGH The Dough Connection in Morro Bay is the only spot in SLO County where you can get ready-to-eat, scooped-like-ice-cream cookie dough.

The Dough Connection

For the cookie dough fiend in your life, The Dough Connection is the place to go. The only cookie-dough-devoted dessert shop in SLO County, the Morro Bay-based business serves up ready-to-eat, scooped-like-ice-cream cookie dough at the Downtown SLO farmers' market every Thursday and at its storefront on the Embarcadero. Chocolate chip, cookies and cream, and peanut butter M&M are just a few of The Dough Connection's signature dough confections. The shop always carries at least six cookie dough flavors, plus dough-topped brownies, dough-stuffed cereal bars, and its signature brownie-stuffed chocolate chip cookie. Just in time for the holidays, The Dough Connection will also offer hot chocolate bombs and homemade marshmallows, the perfect stocking stuffers.

913 Embarcadero, Morro Bay; (805) 225-1760; facebook.com/thedoughconnection805. Δ

Staff Writer Malea Martin can be reached at mmartin@newtimesslo.com.