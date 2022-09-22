Got a News Tip?
September 22, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Don't cheer for a nuclear industry you know nothing about 

This is to all our young, progressive people who are genuinely concerned about our planet and the climate crisis. We should all be just as freaked out. It is our Big Existential Crisis.

But please don't let the powerful, greedy, nuclear industry—which includes nuclear weapons as well as nuclear energy—brainwash you into thinking nukes are the answer.

We no longer live in a world where it is a choice of "nuclear or more fossil fuels." As was proven recently during the horrible "heat dome" week, battery storage was the factor that saved the day. Not Diablo Canyon. Let 21st century technology deal with 21st century problems. Not some holdover from the Cold War days.

You may not be worried about radiation risks. You might think it's a small price to pay for the bigger problem of climate change. But before you make up your mind, you should talk to those whose lives are being affected by the mining and milling of uranium necessary to create the nuclear fuel to power the plants. These are environmental justice violations forced on the poor and indigenous, living in areas with no political power. Do you want to be a part of that?

Find out more about the entire industry before you become unwitting cheerleaders for a corrupt industry.

Dev Young

Los Osos

