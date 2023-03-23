Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 23, 2023 Opinion » Letters

Donegan's opinion is harmful to SLO's LGBTQ community 

I am commenting on a commentary headlined "Weaponizing children" by John Donegan (March 16). I believe the opinion piece in question is harmful to the LGBTQ community and could lead to hate. I believe, as do many, that San Luis Obispo is no place for such discrimination against the LGBTQ community and request similar opinions not be published in the future. This is clearly a far-right extremist trying to harm the LGBTQ community, as SLO is one of the few nearby cities that I and many others would consider safe for LGBTQ adults and youth alike. Please consider my concern. I thank you for your time.

Skye Morris

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Prepped and primed Read More

  2. Weaponizing children for political warfare should be out of bounds Read More

  3. Another one bites the dusty parking lot Read More

  4. An open letter to landlords and apartment managers Read More

  5. Unaddressed danger Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation