Donegan's opinion is harmful to SLO's LGBTQ community 

I am commenting on a commentary headlined "Weaponizing children" by John Donegan (March 16). I believe the opinion piece in question is harmful to the LGBTQ community and could lead to hate. I believe, as do many, that San Luis Obispo is no place for such discrimination against the LGBTQ community and request similar opinions not be published in the future. This is clearly a far-right extremist trying to harm the LGBTQ community, as SLO is one of the few nearby cities that I and many others would consider safe for LGBTQ adults and youth alike. Please consider my concern. I thank you for your time.

Skye Morris

San Luis Obispo