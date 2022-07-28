Got a News Tip?
July 28, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Donegan's commentary on guns is exactly how I feel 

Right on, Mr. Donegan!! When people realize that it's the idiots behind the guns that cause the problems and the existing laws that are not properly enforced, then understanding the problems will not be changed ("Conservatives and guns," July 14). Plus, without the care and treatment of the mentally impaired, the problems will not be improved. And with a growing population, the percentage of mentally impaired also increases and being "dissatisfied with government policies and procedures" plays into the causes for people to react violently.

Keep up the good work!

Keith Dekker

Morro Bay

