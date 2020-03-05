Got a News Tip?
March 05, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Donating to a shady PAC is unAmerican 

Al Fonzi has written yet another pointless screed excoriating Ellen Beraud's "no" vote on an ugly statue ("Beraud's vote," Feb. 27), but has yet to address his monetary support of the shady PAC supporting Debbie Arnold. The PAC's vicious and misleading hit-piece mailers sent to district voters represent the dirtiest, sneakiest sort of politics, something I'd expect to see in a contested Senate race, not an election for district supervisor. Supporting these mudslinging smear campaigns in our local SLO County elections is cowardly, contemptible, and unAmerican. Giving money to shady PACs shows a profound disrespect for democracy itself and the freedoms our brave men and women in uniform fought and died for, especially when Al hides his refusal to address his donation behind a love letter to veterans. Al Fonzi needs to stop hiding behind false patriotism and answer for his dark-money donations.

Shane Eaton

Atascadero

