Do you know who I am? 

Keanu's excellent wine-venture: Shot largely at Paso Robles' Dubost Winery, the feature film Destination Wedding opens in limited release on Aug. 31 before spreading to more theaters on Sept. 7. However, local moviegoers have a chance to see the film a day early with a special Sept. 6 screening in Paso Robles. The film stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder as two strangers who meet at a wedding that neither wants to attend (we've all been there) ... One of the world's most renowned sommeliers is teaming up with Paso Robles-based Daou Vineyards and Winery. Georges and Daniel Daou announced the new partnership with Master Sommelier Frederick "Fred" Dame recently (Dame will serve as the winery's global wine ambassador as it seeks to establish the Adelaida District of Paso Robles as an industry hotspot for Bordeaux varieties; daouvineyards.com). Δ

