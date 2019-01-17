Got a News Tip?
January 17, 2019 Food & Drink » Picks

Do you brunch? 

By

If you don't brunch, you're about to. This year, the eggs, mimosas, and pancakes come to you. Start the new year right (sans fad diet) and pair fizzy prosecco with fab food trucks slinging brunchified menu items! It's all happening on Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. Don't snooze on this one. The early bird gets the waffles!

Ticket includes lawn games and live music. Email shelby@avilabeachresort.com to reserve your table. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain likes a bloody mary paired with eggs benedict for bruch at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

