Do we really need to promote tourism? 

How does everyone feel about promoting tourism in SLO County? It seems that our Board of Supervisors thinks it's a grand idea. So much so that they even renewed a tourism tax on lodging businesses, the purpose of which is "to promote San Luis Obispo County as a tourism destination ... ." Maybe I am in the minority, but I'm thinking that this county and its natural beauty and existing attractions pretty much attract a sufficient number of tourists. More crowded roads, more air pollution, more crowded venues? Yep! Exactly what I'm sure each of us wants our supervisors to promote and tax us to accomplish! Shame on them!

Timothy Murphy

Cambria