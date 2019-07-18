Making pretzels is an art. Visit Grandma Ingrid's to learn the technique for the perfect gourmet soft pretzel. Come hungry, Ingrid says, because snacks and lunch will be served. The gourmet soft pretzel class will be Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at Grandma Ingrid's, 234 Norwood St., Arroyo Grande. Tickets are $50 on eventbrite.com ... Need proof that coffee is actually good for you? Hosted by BellaVia Food & Coffee, Cuesta College is holding an Enjoying the Benefits of the "Right" Coffee class with instructor Michele Auriemma on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Auriemma will be discussing coffee as not only a drink, but a part of history, culture, "habitude," and a source of numerous benefits. Tickets are $40 ($36/seniors) on the Cuesta College website under the "events" tab ... The newly named (but the same experience) Wine-Rail Excursion (formerly known as Train Wreck Friday) will leave the SLO Amtrak Station, 1011 Railroad Ave., SLO on Friday, July 19, at 3:35 p.m. for entertainment and wine-tasting on the rails. Rock and soul band Unfinished Business will provide the entertainment, and guests may bring their own picnic. Meanwhile, Amtrak Coast Starlight takes the beautiful scenic route over the Cuesta Grade to Paso Robles. Tickets are $85, and may be purchased at slorrm.com. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is off the rails. Send a train whistle to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.