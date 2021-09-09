Dividing waste management authority would be a 'breach of public trust' 

Regarding the Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) article ("Discourse divorce," Sept. 2): Let's get this straight, the Board of Supervisors represents 25 percent of all total waste customers countywide. On average, therefore, each of the five supervisors represents only 5 percent of all waste customers; the other eight members of the countywide IMWA represent 75 percent of the waste customers, or 9.375 percent each.

If these percentages are based on the actual numbers of waste customers, not on a city's population or the size of a supervisorial district, then it doesn't matter, as Supervisor Compton claims, that her district "represents one fifth of the county" area. In fact, on average, she actually represents 4.375 percent fewer waste customers than any of the other eight non-supervisorial members!

Her claim, and that of Supervisors Pechong and Arnold, is irresponsible because any division of the existing IWMA into two smaller organizations undoubtedly will, as Supervisor Gibson rightly claims, delete the current advantages of various scale economies thereby increasing the cost of waste management to all customers whether they are in the city, the county, or a CSD. To use Supervisor Compton's own words against her: "This is a huge breach of public trust."

Therefore, whichever company currently picks up your weekly waste, you would be wise to call your supervisor ASAP and tell them to oppose the Sept. 14 resolution to officially leave the IWMA.

Richard J. Krejsa

supervisor, 5th District (retired)