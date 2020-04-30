Disney animator to judge SLOMA's inaugural Digital Shorts Film Festival 

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) recently announced that professional animator Michelle Robinson will be the juror of its inaugural Digital Shorts Film Festival, a one-night event scheduled to take place on Sept. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. The festival is hosted in conjunction with the museum's upcoming digital art exhibition, A Digital Art Salon, which is currently slated to run Sept. 4 through Nov. 1.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Michelle Robinson

Robinson has worked for Walt Disney Animation Studios for more than two decades and her film credits include Chicken Little, Bolt, Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, and Zootopia. She has also served as a mentor in Disney's Artist Development Program. For more info on the filmmaker, visit michellerobinson.org.

The digital shorts competition is statewide (open to filmmakers residing in California), and the deadline to submit films to SLOMA is June 14. Finalists will be notified by July 13. Digital films of any genre are eligible but submissions must be 10 minutes long or less. Each applicant can submit up to two films for an entry fee of $20. To find out more about the festival or its submission process, visit sloma.org. Δ