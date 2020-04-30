Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 30, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Disney animator to judge SLOMA's inaugural Digital Shorts Film Festival 

By

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) recently announced that professional animator Michelle Robinson will be the juror of its inaugural Digital Shorts Film Festival, a one-night event scheduled to take place on Sept. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. The festival is hosted in conjunction with the museum's upcoming digital art exhibition, A Digital Art Salon, which is currently slated to run Sept. 4 through Nov. 1.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHELLE ROBINSON
  • Photo Courtesy Of Michelle Robinson

Robinson has worked for Walt Disney Animation Studios for more than two decades and her film credits include Chicken Little, Bolt, Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, and Zootopia. She has also served as a mentor in Disney's Artist Development Program. For more info on the filmmaker, visit michellerobinson.org.

The digital shorts competition is statewide (open to filmmakers residing in California), and the deadline to submit films to SLOMA is June 14. Finalists will be notified by July 13. Digital films of any genre are eligible but submissions must be 10 minutes long or less. Each applicant can submit up to two films for an entry fee of $20. To find out more about the festival or its submission process, visit sloma.org. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia Read More

  2. Local pop band Fialta drops the perfect single for our grief Read More

  3. HBO's The Plot Against America paints an alternate reality in which Charles Lindbergh beats FDR to become U.S. president Read More

  4. Netflix' Tiger King is a batshit-crazy look into the world of unsanctioned zoos Read More

  5. Wildling Museum seeks photography of regional wildlife Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation