click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Disney

HELLA ENCHANTED Amy Adams (left) revisits her Enchanted role as Giselle in the long-awaited sequel Disenchanted, with cast newcomer Maya Rudolph (right) as Malvina.

What's it rated? PG

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Disney Plus

Set 15 years after the events of Enchanted, former princess-turned-New Yorker Giselle (Amy Adams) returns to the screen with a full family in tow. She misses the easy, uncomplicated charm of her old life in fairy tale land and moves her husband (Patrick Dempsey), baby, and teen stepdaughter to suburbia. But Gisele's world turns upside down again when a magic wishing wand gives her more power than she can afford.

Disenchanted is more musical than its predecessor, sometimes annoyingly so, but it's still delightful enough to enjoy this holiday season. Watch out for cast members old—Idina Menzel and James Marsden—and new, like Maya Rudolph. (120 min.) Δ