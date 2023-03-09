Got a News Tip?
March 09, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Digital Art Group SLO presents PIXELS, Portals, and Paradigms 

By

A collection of artworks created by members of Digital Art Group SLO are currently on display at Ann Foxworthy Gallery in Santa Maria, as part of the venue's latest group exhibition—PIXELS, Portals, and Paradigms.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ANN FOXWORTHY GALLERY
  • Photo Courtesy Of Ann Foxworthy Gallery

An artist reception for the exhibit will be held on Thursday, March 9, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., while the show is scheduled to remain on display at the gallery through Thursday, March 16. Featured digital artworks in the program include sculptures based on interpreted sound waves, experimental video, installation art, "and other innovative combinations of traditional and digital mediums," according to press materials.

Digital Art Group SLO is described as a collective of more than 50 artists who reside throughout the Central Coast, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

"These artists are interested in sharing ideas and processes, and creating art in the digital media realm," Laura-Susan Thomas, gallery director of the Ann Foxworthy Gallery, said in press materials. "They are exploring and pushing the boundaries of how digital media can be used as an art form."

To find out more about PIXELS, Portals, and Paradigms, call (805) 922-6966, Ext. 3465, or visit hancockcollege.edu/gallery. The Ann Foxworthy Gallery is located inside the Academic Resource Center, building L, on Allan Hancock College's Santa Maria Campus, at 800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria.

The gallery's regular hours, open for public viewing, are Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. To request a viewing of PIXELS, Portals, and Paradigms outside the venue's standard operating hours, reach out to Thomas by email, laura.thomas@hancockcollege.edu. Δ

