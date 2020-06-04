Got a News Tip?
June 04, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Dick Tracy 

By
click to enlarge INCORRUPTIBLE Crime fighter Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty, who also directs) takes on mobster Big Boy Caprice (Al Pacino) in the visually stunning 1990 film Dick Tracy, currently screening on HBO.

Photo Courtesy Of Touchstone Pictures

INCORRUPTIBLE Crime fighter Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty, who also directs) takes on mobster Big Boy Caprice (Al Pacino) in the visually stunning 1990 film Dick Tracy, currently screening on HBO.

What's it rated? PG

When? 1990

Where's it showing? HBO

Warren Beatty (Heaven Can Wait, Reds, Bulworth, Rules Don't Apply) directs and stars in this action crime comic-strip-brought-to-life about the intrepid, straight-as-an-arrow crime fighter who finds his life complicated when nightclub singer Breathless Mahoney (Madonna) hits on him as he's investigating Big Boy Caprice's (Al Pacino) attempts to unite organized crime in New York City.

The film features all the familiar comic strip characters, such as The Kid (Charlie Korsmo), Mumbles (Dustin Hoffman), Pruneface (R.G. Armstrong), Numbers (James Tolkan), Flattop (William Forsythe), Itchy (Ed O'Ross), The Brow (Chuck Hicks), D.A. Fletcher (Dick Van Dyke), and Tracy's love interest, Tess Trueheart (Glenne Headly). The makeup and facial prosthetics are amazing!

The film itself is visually stunning as well, with cinematography by Vittorio Storaro (Apocalypse Now), production design by Richard Sylbert (Chinatown), and set decoration by Rick Simpson (2010). Add in Danny Elfman's soundtrack, and you have a stylish and unique film, albeit one that can't quite transcend it two-dimensional storytelling. (107 min.) Δ

