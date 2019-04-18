Got a News Tip?
April 18, 2019 News » Cannabis Corner

Diamond Cannabis Direct facilities raided by state 

By

In late March and early April, state cannabis enforcement officials served search warrants at the facilities of popular SLO County cannabis delivery service Diamond Cannabis Direct—destroying 2,000 plants at its grow site in Arroyo Grande.

click to enlarge ABATED State officials destroyed 2,000 cannabis plants at a warehouse in Arroyo Grande (pictured) as part of an investigation into local delivery service Diamond Cannabis Direct. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SLO COUNTY
  • Photo Courtesy Of Slo County
  • ABATED State officials destroyed 2,000 cannabis plants at a warehouse in Arroyo Grande (pictured) as part of an investigation into local delivery service Diamond Cannabis Direct.

Acting on tips from "confidential sources," a California Department of Fish and Wildlife cannabis enforcement team searched one Los Osos residence, a Grover Beach office, and an Arroyo Grande warehouse on Mesa View Drive, according to department spokesperson Janice Mackey.

Mackey told New Times that state officials found two unlicensed cultivation sites in the searches—including one indoor grow in a warehouse that was located next to a licensed grow in another building. Authorities destroyed some 2,000 plants in the unlicensed grow, but they did not abate plants from the licensed one. Mackey added that the delivery service itself was not licensed.

Representatives from Diamond Cannabis Direct did not return New Times' requests for comment.

The company has a pending application at SLO County for a land-use permit, which hinges on a future vote by the Board of Supervisors.

The Planning Commission previously voted 2-2 on the application—which meant it was not approved—and that result got appealed to county supervisors. A hearing date is not yet set, according to county officials.

Diamond Cannabis Direct's website states that it's, "a nonprofit, exclusively top-shelf medical cannabis mobile dispensary servicing SLO County."

"Diamond Cannabis Direct cultivates a large portion of the medicine that we provide for our patients," the website reads. "Our goal is to provide a complete wellness program through the highest quality medicine and proper industry education." Δ

