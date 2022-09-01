Got a News Tip?
September 01, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Diablo casts a shaky shadow 

Listening to the radio last Saturday morning, a pleasing piece of Americana music ended, and an alien siren sound began. The interruption concluded with the announcement, "If this were an actual emergency ... ."

Cleaning out a drawer yesterday, I came across an envelope. Inside, were six now expired tablets of potassium iodide designed to protect the thyroid gland from the release of radioactive iodine in the event of a nuclear power plant emergency.

I have faults, something I share in common with our resplendent coast. Despite her beauty, she has the Hosgri, the Shoreline, and by last count, two other faults. Her seismological faults worry me more than my own faults, particularly in how they sit in such close proximity to the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The possibility of an accident. The unsolved question of how to store the existing 3 million-plus pounds of radioactive waste already sitting on our coastline. So many questions come to mind about the potential problems we're leaving for our children and our grandchildren. We are the ancestors. One action in the direction of a habitable future is to shut Diablo down sooner than later.

Michele Flom

San Luis Obispo

