Diablo Canyon is a major liability 

Many years ago, while pursuing my degree in biology, I had a textbook that showed fault lines off the coast in the area of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. The fault lines were more numerous than could be counted. How this plant ever got the "OK" to be built in the first place, in this area, is beyond me. It is every bit as dangerous to those of us who live here and all of life in the San Luis Obispo County area as Fukushima was to Japan and Chernobyl to Russia. This plant poses disaster of immense proportions. And the fact that it is well beyond its design service life span further adds danger to the potential that lies here. It needs to be closed and safely and soon. We need to make the responsible choice and close this nuclear power plant now.

Josephine Laing

San Luis Obispo