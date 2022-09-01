Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 01, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Diablo Canyon is a major liability 

Many years ago, while pursuing my degree in biology, I had a textbook that showed fault lines off the coast in the area of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. The fault lines were more numerous than could be counted. How this plant ever got the "OK" to be built in the first place, in this area, is beyond me. It is every bit as dangerous to those of us who live here and all of life in the San Luis Obispo County area as Fukushima was to Japan and Chernobyl to Russia. This plant poses disaster of immense proportions. And the fact that it is well beyond its design service life span further adds danger to the potential that lies here. It needs to be closed and safely and soon. We need to make the responsible choice and close this nuclear power plant now.

Josephine Laing

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The taxman cometh Read More

  2. Truth and consequences to closing down Diablo Canyon Read More

  3. My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket Read More

  4. Close Diablo Canyon and its unreliable nucelar reactors Read More

  5. Opinions about Diablo Canyon aren't necessarily proof! Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation