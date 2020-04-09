Got a News Tip?
April 09, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Devin Nunes has dangerous views 

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of the Fresno district is one of the GOP's top leaders in the House and is regrettably a Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, graduate. He thinks it is more dangerous for people to shelter at home from the coronavirus than be exposed to the virus itself.

He has also encouraged Americans to go to local restaurants so they can stay in business and feels that schools being canceled right now is overkill, which is totally against the social-distancing recommendations of health experts.

Nunes should stop spraying dangerous views. A better use of his time during this pandemic would be for him tend to his own produce-rich district and the potential explosion of the virus to essential food workers. Farmworkers live in large groups in small quarters and will exacerbate the pandemic.

If the pandemic stops farmworkers from doing their jobs over the next few months, then Americans could see an unstable food supply chain.

Meanwhile Nunes flounders in expediency and is irresponsible in actions while continuing to be a minion to the president's dangerous, incompetent decisions. He is perilous to the health and well-being of Americans right now.

Help for the helpless is in order now.

Tony Hertz

San Luis Obispo

