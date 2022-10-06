Got a News Tip?
October 06, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Devil in Ohio 

FEED THE BEAST Mae (Madeleine Arthur, center) escapes a cult, but even with the help of a therapist, her programming continues to haunt her, in Devil in Ohio, a Netflix miniseries.
  • FEED THE BEAST Mae (Madeleine Arthur, center) escapes a cult, but even with the help of a therapist, her programming continues to haunt her, in Devil in Ohio, a Netflix miniseries.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) can't seem to keep her personal and professional lives separate. When Mae (Madeline Arthur) turns up at the hospital all alone and with a pentagram carved into her back, Suzanne jumps into savior mode and takes the young woman home with her to live with her family while she tries to unravel Mae's murky past and the strange, seemingly satanic, cult she came from.

Suzanne's teenage daughter, Jules (Xaria Dotson); younger daughter, Dani (Naomi Tan); and husband, Peter (Sam Jaeger), are less than thrilled with their new housemate, but Suzanne can't let go of the young woman with a haunted past.

Unfortunately, this series suffers from trying to be too mysterious, and there are a lot of story threads that never resolve. Jules and Mae are the same age and soon become close, but it's soon a little too close for comfort for Jules when it starts to feel like Mae is taking over her life. Meanwhile, Mae's parents seem to be hunting her down for some mysterious ceremony. Honestly, the series is kind of a mess—but a totally bingeable one that manages to stay interesting over its six-hour run time. (eight approximately 45-min. episodes)

