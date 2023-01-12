Devastation: Residents are grappling with the aftermath of the deluge that battered SLO County Jan. 9 and 10 

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

COMMUNITY HELP Hundreds of volunteers in Los Osos gathered to help residents on Vista Court dig out their homes from a mudslide caused when stormwater pushed through a Los Osos Community Services District water basin levee on Jan. 9.

A historic, powerful winter storm slammed San Luis Obispo County on Jan. 9, causing at least one fatality, widespread flooding and property damage, road closures, and infrastructural damage across the county.

The atmospheric river that had the Central Coast at its center arrived overnight on Jan. 9 and rapidly drenched the region with several inches of rain—overwhelming local creeks and drainage systems.

By sunrise, San Luis Creek had jumped the Marsh Street bridge in SLO and gushed water into local neighborhoods. By sunset, the Salinas River had reached its flood stage and the Arroyo Grande Creek levee system was on the verge of failure, triggering evacuation orders in Paso Robles and Oceano.

Dave Hovde, longtime meteorologist with KSBY News, described the Jan. 9 event as the "perfect storm"—the heaviest of a "parade of storms" that have hit the state this winter—and the most significant in SLO County in 50 years.

"This was absolutely the highest end, worst case scenario. We were in the bull's eye for this atmospheric river event," Hovde told New Times. "An atmospheric river is just a stream of moisture, and it's just like a river channeling through your town. That's why water is everywhere."

As of Jan. 11, the worst of the storm had passed, but the fallout remained. A 5-year-old boy from San Miguel was still missing after a rising creek at San Marcos Road swept him from a vehicle. Significant flooding and mudslides—from Oceano to Los Osos—wrecked homes and businesses, and left others stranded. Hundreds were still without power across the county.

Rachel Dion, a spokesperson for SLO County Office of Emergency Services, said that the county is now in "recovery mode" and focused on helping residents who are cut off from services due to road damage or without shelter due to flooding.

"We were braced for it, but I think nothing can really prepare you for the situation that we saw," Dion said. "It's really the worst storm we've had in a very, very long time."

Community bands together amid evacuations

Lifelong Oceano resident Courtney Cain is water-locked.

The historic rainstorm that hit San Luis Obispo County caused Arroyo Grande Creek to rise and subsequently break the levee on the south side. Cain's house is on a hill with a road that runs down along the creek.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of April Dury

UNDERWATER Heavy rainstorms damaged and flooded swathes of Oceano, including large stretches of Cienega Valley that resident April Dury lightheartedly called "Cienega Lake."

"The road is probably under 10 feet of water, there's so much flooding," Cain said. "The house is fine, but the road is the only way in and out. We probably can't get out for a week."

This isn't the first time the creek levee has broken. It ruptured in May 2001, causing heavy floods. Cain was a kid at the time, but she remembers it well.

"I couldn't get back home for two weeks. We evacuated and stayed at a vacation rental on Strand Avenue," she said.

Currently, Cain is stocked up with two rolls of toilet paper, some baby wipes, and 7 gallons of water. Her house is connected to a well system, so the iron-loaded tap water isn't drinkable. The morning the storm hit on Jan. 9, Cain and her aunt, Linda Austin—an Oceano Community Services District board member—went to Vons and purchased water and food.

"By the time we got back, her [Austin's] truck barely made it in," she said.

The flood caused Cain's daughter to miss school at Oceano Elementary, which reopened after two days on Jan. 11. The household also lost its Wi-Fi services but still has access to electricity. Cain hasn't notified county officials for help yet but through Austin, she's expecting someone to bring a boat to them. She thinks there's more SLO County can do to help.

"They need to take responsibility for the Arroyo Grande Creek and take action in cleaning out the debris and plant life that has grown in it," Cain said.

Next door to Cain, the livery stables at Silver Spur Place were also caught in the flood. Community members across the county pleaded online to help those horses that were stuck in a deep pool of water.

Nikka Hepperly, an animal caretaker often based in Arroyo Grande, rushed to answer those calls for help.

"I waded across waist-deep water to get them, but came back empty-handed," she said.

Hepperly returned to dry land without horses because she was the last to join the rescue effort and that process was paused. She said roughly 20 horses were brought back, but as of Jan. 10 some remained on a patch of land surrounded by water. The local Horse Emergency Evacuation Team (HEET) told New Times that they don't offer water rescues. President Julie Monser said that the HEET team is on standby to help with food and veterinary care once the horses are brought to safety.

As she was about to leave Silver Spur, Hepperly noticed a helicopter flying above to drop supplies. But horse owners had another concern.

"I left my number with them in case they needed more help later, but we're worried that the horses may get scared and run into the water during helicopter rescue," she said.

Other animals also experienced the stress of evacuation. On Jan. 9, the Cal Poly Cat Program transferred 23 cats to safer locations like the new county Animal Services facility and the homes of shelter faculty and staff.

"In the 30 years we've had this shelter, this is only the second time we had to evacuate cats," said Facility Manager Sally Adam.

Adam said she's grateful to Animal Services for making room and hosting 13 cats until the evacuation order was lifted. On Jan. 10, the Cal Poly Cat Program was waiting for the reservoir above it to be drained so they could return. The rapidity of the storm and floods took Adam's team by surprise. The shelter has always braced itself for nearby fires—a phenomenon that's usually slower to build, giving them ample time to monitor the situation.

"We used to be prepared [for floods] in the past. But when nothing happens for 10 to 15 years, we got lax about it," she said. "We weren't prepared. We've always felt like we'd have more time."

County scrambles to provide shelter while tragedies hit

SLO County's protective instincts roared to life to combat the life-threatening weather.

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) said they had well-prepared teams catering to homeless community members seeking refuge in emergency shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero. ECHO President Wendy Lewis told New Times that while there was a lot of widespread communication about the previous county storm in December, there wasn't enough dissemination in the lead-up to the bad weather.

"That would be something we'd follow more closely. It caught everyone in the community off guard," Lewis said.

With 50 and 60 beds in Paso Robles and Atascadero, respectively, ECHO's shelters reached full capacity Jan. 9 and 10. Lewis said that their shower program hit a record level of use, and they're on the lookout for clothing donations. ECHO hopes to receive men's and women's tennis shoes, men's casual clothing, and sleeping bags.

"We heard from so many people that they lost everything," Lewis said. "We did meet a gentleman who was in hypothermic shock and emergency services came to help. We haven't heard of casualties but heard of close calls when the creek flooded rapidly."

While ECHO had outreach teams go out and inform people about the storm, the city of Paso Robles relied on drone technology.

"We flew the whole area with drones, and we marked any encampments that we saw," said Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta. "We geo-referenced them, so that way we can go out with our iPhones and electronics, and we can identify exactly where those camps are."

The American Red Cross also swooped in to help. They opened five shelters across SLO, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. The Paso Robles Event Center and SLO's Church of the Nazarene became emergency shelter sites. Ten people stayed overnight on Jan. 9 at the church, while 15 camped out at the event center.

Red Cross spokesperson Taylor Poisall said that most of the visitors were homeless prior to the storm.

Hosted by the 5Cities Homeless Coalition, the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande became a warming site for residents in the region. Community Action Partnership SLO's 40Prado space also increased its shelter beds for the homeless and others caught in the storm. SLO activated evacuation locations at the Marigold and Foothill shopping centers.

But tragedy struck SLO County too. Floodwaters killed a motorist on Jan. 9 after overtaking her vehicle along Avila Beach Drive.

That same day, 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel was swept out of a stuck truck and carried away by floodwater. His mother was driving him to school when her truck got stranded. The county Sheriff's Office conducted a two-day search, and it was ongoing as of press time.

After nearly seven hours of searching on Jan. 9, they only found his shoe. At the time of his disappearance, Doan was wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, and blue and gray Nike tennis shoes. On Jan. 10, the Sheriff's Office issued a public statement advising people not to conduct self-initiated searches during the flood.

In a public statement on Jan. 10, County Administrative Officer Wade Horton said that Cal Fire performed 19 swift water rescues over 24 hours. He said the county coordinated with the Coast Guard, and recently used a CHP helicopter to drop off ice at the Pacific Dunes Ranch RV resort, where about 200 campers were stranded by levee flooding, awaiting evacuation.

"We used a helicopter to fly in provisions to folks that are stranded," Horton said. "When you see water across the road, you think you can get through it but just don't try it. It can have tragic consequences as we've unfortunately seen in this county."

Residents face flood- and mud-damaged homes and businesses

Tire tracks in the mud on Pecho Valley Road in Los Osos headed left onto Montana Way, where a roll-away container brimmed with ruined furniture, rugs, and other household items.

On the next street up—Vista Court—residents and volunteers from the community used shovels and wheelbarrows to move mud out of houses and backyards into a cul-de-sac still grappling with the impacts of a mudslide that hit the neighborhood on Jan. 9 around 5 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

HELPING HANDS Volunteers help clear mud from Phyllis Schoonbeck's house in Los Osos after a mudslide on the evening of Jan. 9 brought devastation to her home and several others on Vista Court in Los Osos.

"I was looking through the kitchen window and watching the tidal wave come down the street," one resident said. "I thought, that didn't look right."

A Los Osos Community Services District-owned levee that shores up a basin holding stormwater from the Cabrillo Estates neighborhood was working as it should have on Jan. 9, according to General Manager Ron Munds. However, "at some point in the afternoon, a breach occurred, and it unleashed a wall of sand and water," he said.

That wall nailed Vista Court, which took the brunt of the damage, and continued down through Montana Way, onto Pecho Valley Road, and headed toward the bay. About 15 homes on Vista and five on Montana sustained damage, Munds said.

"Everyone was home, it came through here, and no one got injured," Munds said. "Which is a miracle."

Alice Stone was in her garage "when the flood happened, and I walked through it to the house," she said. She's lived there for 14 years with her son who has multiple sclerosis.

"I'm 81, and I've never seen anything like this happen," Stone said. "It's just another day, I guess."

In the mid-afternoon on Jan. 10, volunteers rolled up wet rugs in her garage, carrying them down the street to dump into a roll-away container, while Stone tried to wrap her head around what to do next.

She'd attempted to apply for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) earlier in the day, to no avail. Although President Joe Biden included San Luis Obispo County in his federal disaster declaration on Jan. 9, it didn't qualify area residents for individual assistance just yet.

FEMA Region 9 spokesperson Robert Barker said the declaration triggered a "sub-category of assistance." If the state needs additional resources to deal with the damage caused by the storm and the ongoing emergency, FEMA can provide it.

Moving forward, local governments need to start assessing the destruction, which is why SLO County is asking all its residents to report their property damage through recoverslo.org, said county Office of Emergency Services spokesperson Dion.

"It doesn't mean that people will magically get money. We still have to go through the process to apply for damage, and we can only do that if people report this information to us," Dion said. "It could be something as minimal as 'my fence fell down.' Or we saw people who had patio furniture damage. ... Even that little stuff adds up."

Local governments aggregate all of that information and submit it to the state Office of Emergency Services. If the state determines that the damages exceed its capacity to provide help, the governor can send a request to FEMA through the president, who would have to approve the agency to provide individual assistance to natural disaster victims.

Elected representatives, like Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-San Luis Obispo) and Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara), said they're pushing for more state and federal resources.

"The tragic loss of life, the power and internet outages, and the extensive damage to homes and businesses have made it clear that robust federal and state intervention is vitally needed," Addis said in a statement. "It's heartening to see how our communities and first responders have come together in this moment of crisis, but we all know there is so much more to do to repair what's been lost—and that will be our focus going forward."

Phyllis Schoonbeck walked down her Vista Court driveway on Jan. 10, muddy toes peeking out from her sandals. A recently arrived volunteer introduced himself to her and asked what he could do.

Los Osos resident and volunteer Quinn Brady stepped in to help: "Do you want your carpet to be taken out?" she asked.

"Heavens yes. There's no coming back from that," Schoonbeck responded.

Schoonbeck's home bore the brunt of the slide, with mud, sand, and water filling the inside of her house. She had been across the street at her friend's house when the slide came through and said she was lucky to be alive.

"I don't think I would have made it," Schoonbeck said. "It was coming way too fast."

Her home was one of two red-tagged by the county, deemed unsafe due to structural damage. She reached out to her insurance company for help, but didn't get very far.

"The insurance [companies] are shutting the door. It was a flood, you know, and you don't have flood insurance—too bad, so sad, good bye," she said. "There's not too much anyone can do."

Many of the homes in SLO County that sustained damage due to flooding and/or mudslides on Jan. 9 and 10 won't likely be covered by home insurance as flooding isn't included in standard home insurance policies. It's extra. This includes homes and businesses impacted by flooding from Laguna Lake in SLO, San Luis Obispo Creek in SLO and Avila Beach, Morro Creek in Morro Bay, the Salinas River in Paso Robles, the Arroyo Grande Creek levee failure in Grover Beach and Oceano, and so many other places across the county.

Lisa Babb, who owns Central Coast Carts in Morro Bay with her husband, said they hadn't tried to reach out to their insurance company yet. On Jan. 11, they were still focused on cleaning up the damages they sustained when Morro Creek came charging through their shop at 1598 Main St.

They watched the creek rise on Jan. 9, using bags of pellets as sandbags to prevent water from coming through their front door, but Babb said the creek just pushed through the back door and starting flowing out the front like a river. Friends came and tried to help them move laptops, computers, golf carts, and electric scooters to higher ground.

"You're kind of wading through it, trying to almost swim through it. We had to turn the power off. ... Until we just realized we were walking through water with lithium batteries, which is not good," Babb said. "We pretty much just swam outside the store to our trucks. There were refrigerators flowing by."

The next day, 10 to 12 people showed up with shovels to help them get the mud out of the shop and salvage what they could: "There's nothing in our shop that hasn't been touched," she said.

As she looks to a weekend with more rain in the forecast, she said they're just trying to get everything valuable to a safe space, adding that they don't even know where to start when it comes to trying to recoup from the disaster.

"It's sad. I'm looking around at all our neighbors right now. And everyone's in clean-up mode. It's disaster street. And people have lost lives," she said, adding that if you look at things from that perspective, she's one of the lucky ones.

Levee systems, dozens of roads and bridges damaged

Levee breaches in Arroyo Grande and Los Osos might have been the most significant infrastructural failures of the Jan. 9 storm, but they certainly weren't the only ones.

Dozens of county roads and bridges were also damaged in the drenching, and as of Jan. 11, about 50 roads countywide remained closed. A map of closures is available at readyslo.org.

More than 100 residents remained stranded on their properties as of Jan. 11 due to impassable road conditions, according to officials.

Road damage ranged from washed out cement, to blocked culverts causing heavy water and debris flows, to downed trees. Four to five county bridges are also severely damaged.

"It is extensive throughout the county," said Horton, the county's chief administrative officer. "There are individuals and families that landlocked ... [and] they can't get out. We're trying to identify those locations."

One of those areas is along Chimney Rock Road west of Paso Robles. Paula McCambridge, a spokesperson for the SLO County Public Works Department, explained that Chimney Rock is closed due to the unstable soil beneath it—which makes it appear deceptively safe to drive on.

"The road looks good on the surface, but the ground around the culvert is failing, so those roads could collapse at any time," McCambridge said.

Officials are imploring residents to obey the road closures and allow emergency crews to respond.

"Trust the signage. Don't take any chances," she said.

County crews are triaging the infrastructure damage, prioritizing the broken roads that are isolating residents and inspecting the levee break that caused massive flooding at the Arroyo Grande Creek.

"We're in a constant state of responding," McCambridge said. "We have about 60 people on our road crews, on three different teams. Our goal is to get everything done as quickly as possible. We're already in contact with contractors."

Horton said that the county could partner with state and federal authorities in the coming days to help evacuate stranded residents and/or deliver goods and services to them. He also said that state and federal relief funding will likely help with the cost of infrastructure repairs.

"That's why we proclaimed a local emergency," Horton said. "It allows us to take advantage of federal funding and assistance ... to help offset some of the costs that it's going to take to put our county back together."

While the Arroyo Grande Creek levee suffered a break on Jan. 9, that system and many others in the county had only so much capacity to handle stormwater, anyway, officials said.

In the city of SLO, the San Luis Creek overflowed its banks at the Marsh Street bridge and flooded a large area. Laguna Lake in SLO also spilled over, causing widepsread property damage to homes.

click to enlarge Photo By Shwetha Sundarrajan

FLOATING ON Residents of SLO's Laguna Lake neighborhood resorted to row boats for transportation after the Jan. 9 storm flooded its streets.

Those incidents did not happen as a result of an infrastructure failure—"just the amount of rain we got was too much for our creek to handle," according to SLO City Public Communications Manager Whitney Szentesi.

"That's why you saw flooding in that area and all around the city," Szentesi said. "Think of it as a sink: We try to keep the drain and basin clear and clean, but when the water flowing from the faucet outpaces the capacity of that drain and basin, the sink will overflow. That's essentially what happened on Monday." Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham, Assistant Editor Peter Johnson, and Staff Writers Bulbul Rajagopal and Shwetha Sundarrajan contributed to this report.