Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 13, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Debbie Arnold and homelessness 

Debbie Arnold has championed maintaining and improving our county road system. Our roads are a critical piece of backbone infrastructure for our county. They provide access to our homes, our jobs, and our parks, and they are critical to commerce and our first responders. Letting our roads fall apart is not an option.

Yet Debbie is taking heat from her opponent Ellen Beraud, who says that Debbie isn't doing enough about homelessness. Beraud wants to take away funding for our roads and throw it at homelessness, a position shared by Supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson.

Ironically, it was Debbie Arnold who helped spearhead the successful "50 Now" program to house the most vulnerable and chronically homeless. What has Beraud done about homelessness?

That Beraud would join Hill and Gibson in emulating San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle in throwing millions of dollars at homelessness with little to no success is a frightening prospect.

We clearly need to solve this growing problem. But it needs to be done in a way that doesn't attract more homelessness or that allows our road infrastructure to fall apart. Debbie is committed to doing just that.

Juanita McDaniel

Atascadero

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Your tax dollars at work Read More

  2. Dear New Times Shredder Read More

  3. Vets are angry Read More

  4. Let's get that marine sanctuary Read More

  5. Vote no on upcoming school bond measure Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation