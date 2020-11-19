Got a News Tip?
November 19, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Dear Trump supporters, 

Biden won. The election is over. Despite the concerted efforts of Trump and his enablers to convince you that there was widespread election fraud by the Democrats, there is no credible evidence to support those charges. Trump's Homeland Security appointee, who oversees election security, stated, "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." The National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State issued this joint statement: "We can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our election, and you should too." All of Trump's lawsuits against state election officials have been dismissed or soon will be. His vilification of honest and dedicated election officials and pollworkers is fraudulent and mean. Biden won. You've been duped. Please consider Abraham Lincoln's famous quote. "You can fool all the people some of the time. And some of the people all the time. But you can't fool all the people all the time."

Charles Ewing

Bradley

