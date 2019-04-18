Dear SLO County wildlife lovers, 

Please share this information with friends, neighbors, and family!

This is a reminder that springtime is "baby season." Let's help keep as many wildlife families together as possible and safe from humans and our pets.

If you find an uninjured fawn, do not pick it up! Keep people and dogs away so that the mother can return. Fawns are often left alone for long periods of time while the mother (doe) goes off and forages for food. If it's wandering and crying, call the Pacific Wildlife Care (PWC) wildlife hotline (805) 543-WILD (9453).

If you find a bird that has no feathers, it is a hatchling/nestling and it needs to be put back in its nest (unless it fell from high, onto a hard surface; appears injured; or could be caught by a cat or dog). If parents do not return after a couple of hours to care for their nestling, call the PWC hotline. If in doubt, bring it to our clinic for an exam, and we can re-nest it later.

Baby mammals are often orphaned in the spring. Do not cut trees or bushes or mow your lot in the spring unless you check carefully for nests or hidden babies. Do not trap and relocate opossums, raccoons, or skunks. The babies will soon grow up and the family will usually go on its way. If you need help, call our PWC hotline for solutions.

Later in spring, you may see young fledgling birds on the ground "unable to fly." Keep pets and children away. The parents will continue to care for their offspring for several days. The bird does not need rescuing.

If you wish to volunteer in our clinic or baby bird room, sign up online at: pacificwildlifecare.org/volunteer.

Thank you for caring for our SLO County wildlife.

staff, volunteers, and wildlife patients

Pacific Wildlife Care

SLO County