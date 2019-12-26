Dear Salud Carbajal 

I was very sorry to read you voted for impeachment, but not surprised. You have handed the Republicans a major victory in November 2020.

The president is not going to be removed from office via impeachment. The Senate will never vote to impeach him. In 11 months, the American voters will decide Donald Trump's fate, and my take is that he will be re-elected very handily.

Democrats from swing districts may well lose their seats over this vote. But committee assignments, staff assignments, even office space mean more than doing the right thing, so it's worth the gamble.

This is a terrible precedent, and I don't doubt that whatever party controls Congress, if the president is of the other party, impeachment will become the weapon of choice to disrupt and ultimately destroy the presidency and this country.

There are so many things that need to be done. Prison reform, a better trade deal with Canada and Mexico, family leave for federal workers, record employment especially among minorities—these have been accomplished despite this media circus that you have now so proudly joined hook, line, and sinker.

When Hunter Biden is confronted in court by his Arkansas girlfriend seeking child support, a good deal of the real story behind the Ukrainian controversy is going to come to light. It is sad that you have jumped into this on the wrong side in a misguided show of solidarity with the party that is going to lose big time in November as a result.

Leslie Halls

San Luis Obispo