Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 23, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Dear Gov. Newsom 

First, let me say "thank you" for your continuing work and advocacy for a clean, healthy environment in California. We depend on our elected representatives to inspire conservation, belief in climate science, and action to change harmful and dangerous ways of using and creating energy.

The citizens of San Luis Obispo have lived with the risk of a nuclear accident at Diablo Canyon Power Plant for more than four decades now. There has always been the seismic concern, terrorist threat, and human error possibilities, and now the realization of highly radioactive waste (500 pounds a day generated) we will have in our county forever.

Additionally, we ratepayers are going to be paying above-market costs to support a bankrupt, criminally negligent PG&E that is now trying to market its oversupply of energy to community choice aggregators that are claiming to sell "clean" energy. Nuclear is not clean!

I urge you to close Diablo Canyon Power Plant immediately. Time is of the essence so we can invest in truly renewable energy sources, which need to be supported because of the climate crisis, our health, safety, and the environment.

Marty Brown

Atascadero

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Coronavirus Read More

  2. Smooth sailing? Read More

  3. Don't add to our anxiety Read More

  4. Protest rate increases Read More

  5. Five stages Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation