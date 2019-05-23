Got a News Tip?
May 23, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Dear Cal Poly President Armstrong 

On behalf of the Republican Party of SLO (RPSLO), thank you for your decision to continue supporting the Chick-fil-A restaurant on the campus of Cal Poly, and most importantly, supporting the core values of freedom of choice, speech, and association.

RPSLO believes, in doing so, the university honors and does not devalue tolerance, diversity, and inclusiveness.

RPSLO further believes an atmosphere of freedom, free choice, and free enterprise is most conducive to the university and to the society of which it is a part. In such a society, students and faculty are free to choose whether to patronize Chick-fil-A or not, and also whether they wish to encourage others to do so.

Randall Jordan

chair

RPSLO

