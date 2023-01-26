Deadheads reunite—two Grateful shows are heading your way 

I've never been much of a Grateful Dead fan, but I often feel like I'm in the minority. Has there ever been another band with a more rabid and devoted cult following?

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Dark Star Orchestra

TRIBUTE Grateful Dead tribute band The Dark Star Orchestra plays the Fremont Theater on Jan. 31.

Deadheads are the most loyal fans in rock 'n' roll history, willing to follow their band from one show to another, often subsisting on sales of Grateful Dead items such as tie-dyed T-shirts, stickers, and bootleg recordings of past concerts, which the band eventually turned a blind eye to. It's estimated that 2,000 of the band's 2,300 concerts in their 1965 to 1995 span have been preserved by bootleggers. All this stuff was on sale in the parking lot before a concert ... and yes, maybe some drug sales also funded Deadheads' endless tour.

It was a culture of kindness and community, and when the Dead finally came to an end with the death of co-founder, principal songwriter, lead guitarist, and vocalist Jerry Garcia, fans were left with an unfulfilled desire to get their groove back. Enter the stream of Grateful Dead tribute bands. There are about 300 of them out there.

One of the best is The Dark Star Orchestra, which plays the Fremont Theater this Tuesday, Jan. 31 (8 p.m.; all ages; $48.46 with fees at seetickets.us). Formed in Chicago in 1997, the band has about 3,000 shows to their credit—more than the Dead themselves.

According to their bio, "Their shows are built off the Dead's extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians. On any given night, the band will perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead's 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. This allows fans both young and old to share in the experience. By re-creating set lists from the past, and by developing their own sets of Dead songs, Dark Star Orchestra offers a continually evolving artistic outlet within this musical canon. Honoring both the band and the fans, Dark Star Orchestra's members seek out the unique style and sound of each era while simultaneously offering their own informed improvisations."

If you dig the Dead or if you want to see what you missed, Dark Star delivers the goods.

"For us, it's a chance to re-create some of the magic that was created for us over the years," keyboardist and vocalist Rob Barraco explained. "We offer a sort of a historical perspective at what it might have been like to go to a show in 1985, 1978, or whenever. Even for Deadheads who can say they've been to a hundred shows in the '90s, we offer something they never got to see live."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Jay Blakesberg

30 YEARS DEAD Skull & Roses presents longtime Grateful Dead associate Big Steve Parish and his band The Assbites at SLO Brew Rock on Jan. 27.

While we're on the topic of the Dead, one of their former associates, Big Steve Parish, who became a roadie in 1969 and who's identified as "a primary member of The Grateful Dead's organization for over 30 years, a philosopher, radio host, Jerry's personal equipment/stage manager, and an absolute staple in the Grateful Dead scene," plays SLO Brew Rock on Friday, Jan. 27 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $10 at ticketweb.com). Skull & Roses presents Big Steve & The Assbites, The Alligators, and Shaky Feelin'.

"We're honored to have the legendary Big Steve Parish and his band kick off the opening night of the tour into high gear," the venue announced. "It's guaranteed to be a full throttle, triple Header, Grateful Dead celebration!"

Reggae legends at The Siren

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Wailing Souls

STILL WAILING The Siren hosts roots reggae legends The Wailing Souls on Jan. 27.

In 1966, Winston "Pipe" Matthews and Llyod "Bread" McDonald formed a Jamaican band they called The Renegades. By 1968, they'd renamed themselves The Wailing Souls, and over their long and storied career, they've been nominated for three Grammy Awards. Despite many lineup changes over the year, Pipe and Bread have remained constant.

This Friday, Jan. 27, The Siren hosts these roots reggae legends (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 presale at eventibrite.com or $25 day of show), with opening act Man Like Devin.

Devin Morrison is "a songwriter, guitarist, and collector of Jamaican music born and raised in Los Angeles," his bio explains. "In 1999, he co-founded Los Angeles roots-reggae group The Expanders. They spent the next decade playing in and around the LA area as part of the city's then-thriving ska, rocksteady, and early reggae scene."

Should be a great night of stellar reggae.

Goin' down South

Cal Poly Arts presents Voices of Mississippi on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Performing Arts Center (7:30 to 9 p.m.; $40 to $60 at calpolyarts.org with $15 student tickets available in person, with ID, at the Cal Poly Ticket Office.)

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cal Poly Arts

GOIN' DOWN SOUTH Cal Poly Arts presents the immersive multimedia and concert event Voices of Mississippi on Feb. 1, at the Performing Arts Center.

This immersive multimedia experience and concert event "celebrates the people and art of the Southern blues, gospel, and storytelling traditions," press materials reveal. "Based on and inspired by the acclaimed 2019 double Grammy winning four-disc box set of the same name, Voices of Mississippi, the program features musical performances by notable Mississippi artists, including Grammy-award winner and Blues Hall of Famer Bobby Rush, fife master Shardé Thomas, and Luther and Cody Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars, plus archival film and images. The show includes fascinating personal narratives and accounts from Dr. William Ferris, founding director of The University of Mississippi Center for The Study of Southern Culture and former Chairman of The National Endowment for the Humanities."

'Here You Come Again'

Is it just me or is Dolly Parton experiencing a renaissance? The 77-year-old country icon has been famous as long as I can remember. She was just 10 when she began singing on local radio and television programs in East Tennessee. By 21, she was a rising star on Porter Wagoner's syndicated weekly TV show. By 1974 she was releasing one No. 1 hit after another. By 1980, she starred in the hit film 9 to 5.

The thing about Parton is there's something inherently campy about her. The platinum wigs, enormous breasts, and form-fitting outfits are all easy to parody, but Parton has always been classy and kind, which is why she's one of the most beloved entertainers in America. If the Golden Girls had room for one more member, it would be Dolly.

This Saturday, Jan. 28, Numbskull and Good Medicine bring The Dolly Disco: A Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party to the Madonna Inn Expo Center on Saturday, Jan. 28 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $25 plus fees at goodmedicinepresents.com).

"This is for the 9 to 5 workin' girls with a calling from another era who just want something a little classic," organizers explain. "Join us in Rainbowland where you'll dance with somebody, hand in hand to the music of Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Orville Peck, Shania Twain, Miley Cyrus, Cher, Whitney Houston, The Chicks, Madonna, Tina Turner, Sheryl Crow, and more. So, wrangle your country-disco dancing queens and come party!"

Yeehaw!

More music ...

Ready for some white punks on Müeslix? Then head to Liquid Gravity this Friday, Jan. 27 for Dad Religion, a quartet of SLOcals whose time on the music scene goes back decades. Guitarist Matt Cross (Guitar Circus), bassist Stormy T (Bingo Nite), drummer Brian Monzel (Hot Tina, The Probes, Shantastics), and world-class brewer and lead singer Brendan Gough deliver classic punk sounds of the '80s through the aughts, covering the Misfits, Operation Ivy, Bad Religion, NOFX, Face to Face, and more. As the band quips, "This Dad Bod is here to stay!"

