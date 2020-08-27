Dead Reckoning authors hold book signings in Morro Bay and Lompoc 

Central Coast novelists Therese Vannier and Michael Corbin Ray will be signing copies of their new book, Dead Reckoning, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, and at the Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Dead Reckoning is a historical novel centered on the Honda Point disaster of 1923, when seven U.S. Navy ships ran aground off the coast near Lompoc. Twenty-three sailors were killed during the tragedy. Using both historical figures and fictional characters, Vannier and Ray sought to reimagine the mindsets of the sailors aboard the ships, while maintaining historical accuracy of the central event.

To find out more about the writing duo behind Dead Reckoning—who previously collaborated on their first historical fiction novel, The Long Way, in 2013—visit baaapress.com. Both authors currently reside in Solvang.

Coalesce Bookstore is located at 845 Main St., Morro Bay. The Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building is located at 100 E. Locust Ave., Lompoc. Δ