Dayspring owns Natural Healing Center property in SLO 

Former Natural Healing Center (NHC) owner Helios Dayspring may be facing prison time for bribery and tax evasion, but the discredited cannabis businessman could still be collecting rent checks.

Dayspring owns the property on Broad Street that was going to host the company's newest dispensary in San Luis Obispo, before the city revoked the permit, and he is reported to have participated in discussions about its now-halted opening as recently as this month, according to public records and a meeting between SLO city officials and NHC.

Photo By Peter Johnson

LANDLORD Helios Dayspring, who pleaded guilty to felony charges of bribery and tax evasion on Oct. 22, owns the new Natural Healing Center building on Broad Street.

SLO City Attorney Christine Dietrick raised the issue of Dayspring's involvement at an Oct. 15 meeting with NHC representatives, pressing Santa Barbara-based attorney Randy Fox on evidence that Dayspring was still playing an active role at the 2640 Broad St. location, despite the company supposedly ousting its founder.

"I keep hearing that Mr. Dayspring is in no way involved with, directing, controlling, managing, has no part of this business at all and hasn't for more than a year," Dietrick said, "and yet as recently as last Friday, the architect representative on-site was referencing direction from and meetings with Mr. Dayspring."

A SLO Police Department memo dated Oct. 15 echoed Dietrick's comments. Sgt. Chad Pfarr wrote in the memo that during an on-site meeting with NHC on Oct. 8, employees mentioned "Helios" multiple times. After Pfarr identified issues with the building's security, NHC submitted a new security plan dated Oct. 11 titled "Natural Healing Center Helios Dayspring."

"I want you to be aware of that so you understand how these continued statements that he has no connection are landing," Dietrick said.

Fox retorted that Dayspring is the property owner at 2640 Broad, through an entity called SLO Broad Holdings LLC. Fox said Dayspring has "a responsibility for completing the buildout of the space," but otherwise has no ties with NHC. Last year, Dayspring handed over ownership of NHC to his longtime girlfriend, Valnette Garcia.

"NHC SLO is Valnette Garcia and she's the one who's going to run the operation," Fox said. "The owner of the building will then collect a rent, just like if they rented any other space in SLO. The rent is not dependent on the type of business that's conducted there."

On Oct. 19, SLO city finalized a decision to revoke NHC's dispensary permit, citing evidence that Dayspring lied about his illegal activity during the city's application process. NHC has promised to sue SLO over the decision, and still has open dispensaries in Grover Beach and Morro Bay. According to state and county records, Dayspring is a manager of the entity that owns NHC's Morro Bay dispensary property on Morro Bay Boulevard.

On Oct. 22, Dayspring formally pleaded guilty to felony charges of bribery and tax evasion in federal court. Between 2016 and 2019, Dayspring allegedly paid $29,000 in bribes to late 3rd District Supervisor Adam Hill, receiving "a stream of benefits" in exchange, including votes. Dayspring also underreported an estimated $9 million in taxable income between 2014 and 2018. He faces up to 13 years in federal prison and fines totaling at least $500,000. Δ