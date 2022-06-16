Day passes are still available for the Live Oak Music Festival June 17-19 at El Chorro Regional Park 

Did you miss getting full festival passes to the Live Oak Music Festival this weekend—Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19—at El Chorro Regional Park? I'm sorry, but it's not like I didn't warn you. Music fans are clearly hungry for the sights, sounds, and camaraderie of a live and in-person music festival, and camping sold out early, but that doesn't mean you can't join the fun by buying a day pass. You get the same festival experience except you get to go home and sleep in your own bed! Visit liveoakfest.org for tickets.

It's not like there's a ton of other live music options this week. All the big venues and promoters seems to have gone dark, so let me layout the case for a Live Oak day pass.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Los Lobos

CALIFORNIA'S FAVORITE SONS Los Lobos, whose new album Native Sons took home the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Americana Album, plays the Live Oak Music Festival on June 17.

Events kick off in the afternoon on Friday, June 17. If you're a musician, there's a jamming workshop with Phil Salazar at 2 p.m., and after the 3:45 p.m. opening ceremonies, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio takes the Main Stage to lay down some Hammond B-3 groove grease soul jazz at 4 p.m. If you dig Booker T. & the M.G.'s or The Meters, you'll be in heaven. Cali psychedelic rockers The Mother Hips are next followed by eight-piece funk powerhouse Diggin' Dirt, before 11-time Grammy Award-winners Los Lobos close the mainstage. In between, Kill Rock Stars recording artist Caleb Nichols plays Stage Too, as does Brazilian dance band SambaDá. Late-nighters can stay up for Americana power duo The Turkey Buzzards and R&B act Hot 45 in the beer garden. And that's the short day!

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Joe Craven And The Sometimers

A FAMILY AFFAIR Longtime Live Oak emcee Joe Craven and his band the Sometimers, with daughter Hattie Craven, play the Live Oak Main Stage on June 18. That same morning, Hattie's band, Hattie and the Moon Howlers, play the Beer Garden.

Things start early on Saturday, June 18, when Americana singer-songwriter Ynana Rose plays at 8 a.m. in the beer garden, followed by rootsy folk trio Hattie and the Moon Howlers. The Main Stage opens at 10 a.m. with indie folk act National Park Radio followed by local R&B star Damon Castillo. Longtime Live Oak emcee Joe Craven and the Sometimers play at 1 p.m. Joe's a virtuoso player, hilarious raconteur, and lovely human being. In between in the beer garden, you can witness the spectacle of beergrass band The Mother Corn Shuckers, or head over to Stage Too for local reggae legends Resination or Latin soul and rock act The Altons. Head back to the Main Stage at 5 p.m. for California soul act Orgöne, followed by multicultural wunderkinds Jenny and the Mexicats, who are fire! Soul act The Inciters hit Stage Too at 8 p.m., but then race back to the Main Stage for headliners Third World, a straight-from-Jamaica reggae fusion act. Stay up late for singers-songwriters Natalie Haskins and Amalia playing the beer garden until midnight.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Third World

DEEP ROOTS Internationally renowned Jamaican reggae fusion act Third World, which formed nearly five decades ago, headlines the Live Oak Music Festival on June 18.

Finally on Sunday, June 19, wake up to alt-folk act Mothra at 8 p.m. in the beer garden, followed by New Times Music Awards Album of the Year winner Graybill. Melodic string band The Riverside opens the Main Stage at 10 a.m., followed by reggaeton artist La Doña, who mixes Latin rhythms and hip-hop. Singer-songwriter and funnyman Steve Poltz is up next at 1 p.m., after which you can check out singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza in the beer garden or Wolf Jett's cosmic mountain music on Stage Too. As usual, a Kids' Talent Show happens at 3 p.m. on the Children's Stage. One of my favorite live acts, Southern Culture on the Skids, plays Stage Too at 3:30 p.m. Be warned: you might get hit with fried chicken. Back on the Main Stage starting at 5 p.m., American roots act The Dustbowl Revival will get your booty shaking, followed by headliner Robert Earl Keen, who I told you all about last week.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Southern Culture On The Skids

'FRIED CHICKEN AND GASOLINE' Mix Southern swamp rock, surfabilly, and punk and you get Southern Culture on the Skids, which plays Stage Too at Live Oak on June 19.

Day pass holders can do anything the campers can, including Kids' Camp activities such as tie dye, henna, sushi and ravioli making, weaving, woodworking, and more. You can do yoga, nature hikes, bird walks, see aerialist performances, visit the SLO Symphony petting zoo, enjoy story time, a scavenger hunt, a puppet show, children's concerts—it's all waiting for you!

More music ...

OK, so Live Oak isn't the only show in town. The Clark Center is ready to indulge your nostalgia this weekend with three shows. On Thursday, June 16, check out Fortunate Son, a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty (7:30 p.m.; $34 to $45 at clarkcenter.org). Hear classics such as "Bad Moon Rising," "Lookin' Out My Backdoor," "Proud Mary," and more.

On Friday, June 17, witness Roy Orbison Returns featuring Wiley Ray and the Big O Band with Grammy Award-winner Louie Ortega (7:30 p.m.; $20 to $44 at clarkcenter.org). "Pretty Woman," "Crying," and "Only the Lonely" await at the Clark Center.

Finally on Saturday, June 18, the Clark Center hosts 27—The Ultimate Tribute, which honors six music icons who died young at 27: Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Robert Johnson, Jim Morrison, and Amy Winehouse (8 p.m.; $25 to $55 at clarkcemnter.org).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

GOTTA DANCE See bands, singers, and dancers from the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center perform nightly from June 16 through 18 at 3201 Spring St.

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center will hold its June Showcase on Thursday, June 16, through Saturday, June 18 (starting each night at 6 p.m.; all ages; $10 at pryoutharts.org/events), at 3201 Spring St. Expect to see some terrific youth bands, singers, and dancers.

"Let our Advanced Dance students and Youth Arts Bands stun you with talent, dedication, and high spirits!" Operations and Programs Director Ryan Flores gushed. "Our students have been rehearsing and are ready to hear your cheer! The evening is sure to be one you won't want to miss! We'll see you there!"

For the past 23 years, the organization has provided free classes for children ages 5 to 18, serving about 700 children a year. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, please contact the Youth Arts office at (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

Burning James and his trio Burning, Bad and Cool play Kelsey Winery in See Canyon this Friday, June 17 (4 to 6 p.m.). He'll also be at the Pourhouse on Sunday, June 19, when he and Dean and Fred Murray host the Blues Jam (5 p.m.).

Vincent Bernardy brings his alt-folk-rock combo St. Vincent Folk to Puffers of Pismo this Friday, June 17 (7 to 10 p.m.; free). The award-winning singer-songwriter has some incredible songs and an outsider art sensibility. Quirky and cool! Δ

