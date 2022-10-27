Dark desperation 

SLO County's so lucky to have its very own dark money political action committees that can dig in and get Nasty (yes, a capital N!) anonymously when life gets a little desperate—and the local Republic Party is capital D Desperate.

Safer SLO County is one such PAC that's spending big against incumbent SLO County 2nd District Bruce "The Only Man For The Job I.M.H.O." Gibson. And those ads are dirty, dishonest, and a little cringey.

With the help of a $50,000 donation from a random organization called Frontpoint Partners LLC, which claims its office is in Newport Beach (in a business park that advertises "virtual offices") and filed its entity application with the California Secretary of State in December of 2021. The "agent" of said "business" has a Las Vegas address that belongs to Anderson Advisors, a business that in part specializes in entity structuring, asset protection, and "identifying the entity structure that will provide you inside and outside liability protection and anonymity," according to its website.

So whose $50k is funding Safer's concentrated attack ad blitz? Well, kids, that's for them to know and you to never find out. Go America!

I think everyone who's seen or heard Safer's political gibberish knows it's local Republicans who are afraid their trick to try and rig redistricting may not have worked. Jimmy Paulding beat conservative darling incumbent 4th District Super Lynn "I Believe the Vote Count" Compton in a race he was supposed to lose because the new district skewed conservative.

And these folks are scared it could happen in the new 2nd District, which has a little bit of a Republican advantage. But those conservatives may not all be on the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo MAGA train like Dr. Bruce Jones, who really wants to be supervisor, thinks hand counting ballots is the way to go, and believes in parent medical choice (cough, cough, anti-vaxxer).

"Now it's time to meet the Godfather," one of their radio ads states in a comically ominous voice. "Gibson was his [Adam Hill's] puppet master."

Hah! Godfather?

Gibson may be a condescending prick at times, but I'm 100 percent positive that the now late, disgraced 3rd District Supervisor Adam Hill didn't need any help being the man he was. Gibson doesn't strike me as wily or mischievous enough to orchestrate some elaborate plot to ensure that the perpetually belligerent Hill personally profited off sleazy cannabis slime bag Helios Dayspring. Hill thought he was untouchable and behaved accordingly.

If Gibson did anything wrong, it was that he didn't call Hill out on his bullshit—and there was so much bullshit to call out, so, so much. Kind of similar to how 1st District Supervisor John "I Know All the Political Tips and Tricks" Peschong has repeatedly failed to call out 5th District Supe Debbie "I Wear the Skirt" Arnold out on her ballot fraud bellowing.

Nobody other than conspiracists and uber-MAGAs want two Arnolds on the Board of Supervisors, which local Republican Party Chair Randall Jordan apparently believes will happen if Jones takes Gibson's place—God help us. I mean she's nice and all, but her theory about water-banking pirates in North County drove us down the long, expensive road to a recently proposed Paso Robles Groundwater Basin ordinance that nobody likes. Nobody.

Jordan told Hometown Radio host Dave Congalton that Jones was Arnold without the skirt, which is a ridiculous thing to say on a radio broadcast that other people will hear. Doesn't he know that she usually wears dresses? Misogynist sexism aside, Jordan is the epitome of the local party's MAGA obsession and that organization has backed Jones since Day 1.

"Ultra-MAGA, aren't we tired of this foolishness?" a Gibson attack ad says about Jones. And the answer is 100 percent, yes. It's unequivocal.

Hints at his stance on the vaccine debate and the voter fraud conspiracy, and the choice Jones has made to only speak with media outlets that portray him and the issues in the way he wants—like RPSLONews (aka CalCoastNews)—highlight where he stands on the political spectrum, regardless of what Jones disciple Erik Gorham calls unfair labeling in a recent editorial published in The Tribune.

Meanwhile, the Back the Badge PAC, which seems to pop back to life with the same talking points for every supervisor race, received a sweet $25,000 from District Attorney Dan Dow's campaign fund.

Their ads portray Gibson, who really didn't say much of anything during the summer of protests following George Floyd's death, as anti-law enforcement and pro crime.

Nothing in Gibson's voting record suggests that he's got a defund-the-police mentality. He voted in lockstep with Peschong and Compton on a decision that culled 1 percent of public safety's budget and 4 percent from all the other county departments due to revenue strain in the wake of COVID-19's economic stresses. So if that vote proves that he's a defunder, then conservative champion Peschong is in the same boat.

I guess the bright side is that we know exactly who's funding those ads. Dow, who's still trying to claw back his office's right to prosecute local activist Tianna Arata after using her arrest and prosecution as fodder for fundraising during that crazy 2020 summer.

He's capital D Desperate. Δ

The Shredder is Dreading the outcome of this election. Send stress relief to shredder@newtimesslo.com.