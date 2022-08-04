Got a News Tip?
August 04, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Dana Adobe's Heritage Day features crafts, live music, dance demos, and more 

By

On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Dana Adobe and Cultural Center in Nipomo will host Heritage Day, which includes a variety of family-friendly programs between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Activities at the event include crafts, tortilla making, dance demonstrations, and more.

Attendees of Heritage Day can also expect to enjoy live music, tours, and historical reenactments that tap into "what rancho living was like 200 years ago here on the Central Coast," according to the venue. The organization is dedicated to engaging visitors with stories of California's rancho era history and providing resources to foster environmental stewardship and cultural understanding.

Tickets to the event are $10 for adults and $3 for ages 6 to 17. Admission is free for ages 5 and younger. For more info, call (805) 929-5679 or visit danaadobe.org. The Dana Adobe and Cultural Center is located at 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. Δ

