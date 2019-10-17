Got a News Tip?
October 17, 2019

DANA Adobe presents Ghost Stories and Tours 

The DANA Adobe Cultural Center hosts its third annual Ghosts Stories and Tours on Oct. 25, 26, and 27, starting at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Tours depart every 15 minutes, through 8:45 p.m., and inform visitors on a notorious era in SLO County history known as "The Bloody '50s," named for the spree of murders that occurred during the 1850s. Guests will hear stories of the bandits responsible and legends of ghosts rumored to haunt Rancho Dana. Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at my805tix.com. Call (805) 929-5679 or visit danaadobe.org for more details. Δ

