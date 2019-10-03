Dana Adobe hosts Rocky Horror Picture Show production 

Grover Beach's Studio of the Performing Arts presents its production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Dana Adobe Cultural Center on Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12. Both performances start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. This cult-classic musical centers on sweethearts Brad and Janet, who stumble into a mad scientist's home during a storm.

Audience participation is encouraged, and prop bags for participants cost $5. Admission is $20 for club members and $25 for non-members. Tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com. The Dana Adobe Cultural Center is located at 671 S. Oak Glen Ave., Nipomo. Call (805) 929-5679 or visit danaadobe.org to find out more. Δ