Dana Adobe celebrates Captain's Luau with live performances and storytelling 

The Dana Adobe and Cultural Center in Nipomo will hold the Captain's Luau on Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event includes live luau performances and programs that retell stories of Capt. William Goodwin Dana and his historical ties to Hawaii.

During his travels to Hawaii in the 1800s, Dana developed a relationship with King Kamehameha III, while the two often traded various valuables with one another. According to the Dana Adobe's website, Kamehameha would periodically send barrels of pineapples to Dana's rancho, even after the captain ceased from trade expeditions.

click to enlarge File Photo By Jayson Mellom

Kamehameha's gifts would inspire Dana to hold a big party at the rancho. The Dana Adobe continues to celebrate the tradition with the Captain's Luau fundraiser. Guests of this year's event can expect to enjoy Hawaiian food, catered by Zoe's Hawaiian Barbecue and Catering. Dishes at the buffet dinner will include kalua pork, mac salad, and other items.

The event will also include a special raffle and live music from local ukulele performers. Admission to the fundraiser starts at $100, which includes dinner for two and one raffle ticket. For large groups, there is a $1,000 package that includes dinner for eight, eight raffle tickets, and one bottle of wine.

Call (805) 929-5679 or visit danaadobe.org to find out more about the Captain's Luau and other programs hosted by the Dana Adobe and Cultural Center, which is open daily between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and located at 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. The venue is a registered historical site and is considered the oldest home in San Luis Obispo County. Δ