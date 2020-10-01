Got a News Tip?
October 01, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Dana Adobe and Cultural Center's postponed July exhibit, All About Trees, now open to the public 

By

Originally scheduled to debut at the Dana Adobe and Cultural Center in Nipomo on July 15, All About Trees—a group exhibition of locally and regionally produced art—opened on Sept. 28 and is slated to remain on display through Saturday, Dec. 4. This exhibit showcases about 20 to 25 paintings from several artists. Highlights of the show include works by the late regional painter Milford Zornes (1908-2008), known for his intricately detailed tree drawings and paintings.

Local artists chosen to join the show and have their works exhibited alongside Zornes' competed in a juried selection process, judged by award-winning painter Jerry Smith, president of the Central Coast Watercolor Society. Many artworks on display are also available for purchase. Zornes' paintings in the show are on loan from the collections of Maria Zornes and Hal Baker.

Call (805) 929-5679 or visit danaadobe.org to find out more about the exhibition. The Dana Adobe and Cultural Center is located at 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. The exhibit is open to the public daily, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is $5 (entry is free for museum members and children ages 12 and under). Δ

