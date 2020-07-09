Dana Adobe and Cultural Center's new exhibit, All About Trees, showcases paintings by the late Milford Zornes 

The Dana Adobe and Cultural Center will open its upcoming paintings exhibition, All About Trees, on July 15. This group show will showcase about 20 to 25 different paintings and will remain on display at the center through Sept. 25. The exhibit's special featured artist is the late regional painter Milford Zornes (1908-2008), known for his intricately detailed tree drawings and paintings.

Local artists chosen to join the show and have their works exhibited alongside Zornes' competed in a juried selection process, judged by award-winning painter Jerry Smith, president of the Central Coast Watercolor Society. Call (805) 929-5679 or visit danaadobe.org to find out more about the exhibition. The Dana Adobe and Cultural Center is located at 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. Δ