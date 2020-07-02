Dana Adobe and Cultural Center updates health-related procedures for 2020 Summer Day Camp 

Registration to join the Dana Adobe and Cultural Center's (DACC) 2020 Summer Day Camp closes on Monday, July 13, or earlier if the camp reaches its capped limit of 30 children before then.

This Nipomo-based camp is open to ages 8 through 13 and will take place on Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Activities at the camp include gardening, hiking, birdhouse building, and nature education workshops. The first 10 families to register for the camp will receive a $50 scholarship toward their registration fees, thanks to sponsorship from the Rotary Club of Nipomo.

According to press materials, the DACC will be following Centers for Disease Control guidelines and recommendations provided in the American Camp Association field guide to keep campers, staff, and volunteers safe during the events. Some of the new safety procedures include a mandatory temperature check for both children and adults each day from a contactless, digital thermometer. Anyone who displays a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will be directed to seek appropriate medical care and will not be allowed to enter the camp.

Call (805) 929-5679 or visit danaadobe.org for the full list of DACC's health-related procedures and more info. Δ