Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 02, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Dana Adobe and Cultural Center updates health-related procedures for 2020 Summer Day Camp 

By

Registration to join the Dana Adobe and Cultural Center's (DACC) 2020 Summer Day Camp closes on Monday, July 13, or earlier if the camp reaches its capped limit of 30 children before then.

This Nipomo-based camp is open to ages 8 through 13 and will take place on Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Activities at the camp include gardening, hiking, birdhouse building, and nature education workshops. The first 10 families to register for the camp will receive a $50 scholarship toward their registration fees, thanks to sponsorship from the Rotary Club of Nipomo.

According to press materials, the DACC will be following Centers for Disease Control guidelines and recommendations provided in the American Camp Association field guide to keep campers, staff, and volunteers safe during the events. Some of the new safety procedures include a mandatory temperature check for both children and adults each day from a contactless, digital thermometer. Anyone who displays a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will be directed to seek appropriate medical care and will not be allowed to enter the camp.

Call (805) 929-5679 or visit danaadobe.org for the full list of DACC's health-related procedures and more info. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Ramy is an insightful exploration of what it means to be Muslim-American Read More

  2. SLO Botanical Garden now offers small in-person group tours by appointment Read More

  3. Jump blues and swing act MarciJean & the Belmont Kings stream live on June 28 Read More

  4. Live Oak on the Radio carried on a decades-long tradition with aplomb Read More

  5. SLO County History Center hosts weekly virtual tour of the Dallidet Adobe Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation