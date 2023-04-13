DANA Adobe & Cultural Center to showcase nature and history at upcoming NatureFest 

The DANA Adobe & Cultural Center in Nipomo plans to host an opportunity for families to learn more about nearly two centuries of local history and the wonders of nature.

The DANA Adobe's annual NatureFest event is taking place Saturday, April 15, and nonprofit Executive Director Lexi Carreño said that one of its goals is to help connect community members with Nipomo's culture and environment.

ARTS AND CRAFTS Face painting is one of the many activities that will be offered as part of 2023 NatureFest at the DANA Adobe & Cultural Center in Nipomo.

"Just talking about the [recent] rain alone, and the Nipomo creek, you can see that demonstration here. We actually have guided hikes during the day, and so hopefully you'll be able to go over there and see the effects of the rain that comes through," Carreño said.

Held annually since 2016, except when COVID-19 put the event on hiatus, NatureFest offers a variety of hands-on activities designed to help kids learn in action. Carreño noted that when a child is hands-on with a subject, they're able to care for and think more about it.

Some of the activities or booths on display during the all-day event include: an owl pellet dissection, a leaf rubbing station, nature walks, exploring the Chumash gardens, face painting, bird feeder making, house tours, planting booths, doll making stations, and a solar oven station to cook s'mores or cookies.

"As we see COVID numbers die down, we're allowed to do more in schools and see those schools come back. We're definitely fortunate to see all those little faces this springtime," Carreño said. "Because that's definitely important, being able to teach those kids."

Other NatureFest attractions include live music by the Decomposing Brass Quintet, food vendors from small businesses and nonprofits, and presentations from Pacific Wildlife Care.

The adobe's rich history will also be part of the event. The Dana adobe ranch land grant was originally awarded to Captain William G. Dana in 1837, and he built the adobe as a house for his family.

"The adobe they lived in is still standing today, and we've restored it to circa 1850—really the height of when the family would've been here," Carreño said.

The Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos nonprofit acquired the 130 acres that the Dana Adobe stands on in 1999. Today, it's home to many learning-based events, including the 2023 NatureFest.

NatureFest attendees pay at the gate, with prices of $10 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6 to 17, and free for children ages 5 and under. For more information on what to expect, visit the official DANA Adobe NatureFest website at danaadobe.org.

"Anyone and everyone is welcome to come on through and learn a little bit about where the town of Nipomo started," Carreño said.

Fast facts

• Caltrans reopened 15 miles of Highway 1 last week, moving its northern closure point from Deetjen's Inn to Lime Creek. The highway continues to be closed to the south at Ragged Point Inn. "The movement of the northern closure became possible after crews cleared debris and stabilized slopes from slides," the agency wrote in an April 5 press release. Caltrans emphasized that "the Big Sur coast experience is still available to travelers. Many beautiful miles of highway stretch on the south coast with communities such as Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, and the Ragged Point Inn itself ... are open for business."

• BarrelHouse Brewing Co. announced a planned expansion in Paso Robles after it purchased a 1940s-era airport hanger on the corner of Niblick Road and Creston Road. The 10-acre property will be home to BarrelHouse's new production facility. According to a company press release, the five-year vision for The Hanger project includes an open market with "premium foods, beverages, and services." "We are bringing the Good People, Good Times, and Great Beer that started in Tin City and expanding it to this amazing new location," co-owner Jason Carvalho said in release. Δ

New Times intern Thomas Rodda wrote this week's Strokes. Reach him at strokes@newtimesslo.com.