January 05, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

DANA Adobe and Cultural Center showcases photos by John Craig 

By
IMAGE COURTESY OF THE DANA ADOBE AND CULTURAL CENTER
  • Image Courtesy Of The Dana Adobe And Cultural Center

On Sunday, Jan. 22, the DANA Adobe and Cultural Center will host an opening reception for its new exhibition, Photography of My Diné (Navajo) Family and Images of the Southwestern Landscape, a solo showcase of photos by John Craig. Admission to the reception, which starts at 1 p.m., is free for DANA members, $8 for nonmembers, and $3 for children.

Craig will lead a presentation on his photography during the event, which will also include appetizers for guests to enjoy. To find out more about the exhibit and other programs hosted by the DANA Adobe and Cultural Center, call (805) 929-5679 or visit danaadobe.org.

The DANA Adobe and Cultural Center, regularly open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is located at 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. Tours of the Adobe are offered by appointment only. The Adobe is a registered historical site and is considered the oldest home in SLO County.

