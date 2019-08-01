Dallidet Adobe holds outdoor watercolor workshop 

An outdoor, nature-themed watercolor workshop, inspired by the art of Maria Ascencion "Cen" Dallidet, takes place on the patio of the Dallidet Adobe and Gardens in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event also includes a fresh garden-to-table luncheon. The workshop is aimed toward all skill levels, from first-time artists to advanced students. Local artists will be on hand to offer instruction to participants if needed. Admission to the event is $45. The Dallidet Adobe and Gardens is located at 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 543-0638 or visit historycenterslo.org/events for tickets and more info. Δ