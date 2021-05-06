Cunningham should focus on his full-time job 

It's interesting to see Mr. Cunningham respond ("Achieving sound public policy," April 15) to a New Times commentary ("Something to remember," April 8). In addition to being a full-time state legislator, gym lawyer, parent, and husband he is now newspaper commentator? It wouldn't take a genius to notice that someone is getting the short end of the stick here.

I would kindly ask Mr. Cunningham to focus on the full-time job we have elected him to fulfill in Sacramento, and leave the passive aggressiveness to political commentators. I wouldn't have caught the letter written about him, if he had not replied. As a matter of fact, I wouldn't be writing this letter if he hadn't responded.

Wendy Guthrie

Paso Robles