Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 05, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cuesta hosts lecture on the Jewish quarter in Fez 

By

Go back to another time and culture at the View from the Mellah: Imagining the Former Jewish Quarter of Fez, Morocco, at Cuesta College in SLO on April 18.

The talk will be given by art history and art appreciation Professor Michelle H. Craig at 3 p.m. in room 2608. She specializes in African and Islamic art histories and her fieldwork has been based in Morocco since 2006. Craig's research examines the architecture and photographic representations of the mellah, the former Jewish quarter of Fez.

The mellah was inhabited by the 15th century, but its architecture largely dates to the 19th and 20th centuries, making an anomaly in a city praised for its medieval qualities. This presentation explores how mellah's present form celebrates its Jewish past, reflects the failed experiments of French colonization, and partially meets the needs of its current Muslim inhabitants. Visit cuesta.edu for more information. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Avila Beach author pens coming of age novel Read More

  2. SLO Libraries launch Book to Action program Read More

  3. Atascadero's got a plethora of trails to explore—and they leave different impressions Read More

  4. Fluid: Aquarius show celebrates local watercolor art Read More

  5. AG native's film, 'My Girlfriend's Gay Friend,' screens at SLO Film Fest Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation