Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 12, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cuesta hosts student art show, workshops 

By

Peruse the works of artists in the making and become a student again at Cuesta College's annual Juried Student Art Exhibition.

The event kicks off April 19 with a reception, open house, and awards ceremony. As part of the open house, members of the community can sign up for photography, printmaking, digital design, casting, and raku firing workshops. The reception begins at 4:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony at 5:30, in the Harold J. Miossi Gallery. Student artwork including ceramics, digital art, drawings, graphic design, mixed media, painting, and photography will be on display at the gallery through May 18. To register for a workshop, visit eventbrite.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Tempe-based alt-rockers The Maine play Fremont Theater on April 3 Read More

  2. Avila Beach author pens coming of age novel Read More

  3. SLO Rep's 39 Steps tackles comedy, mystery with a small cast Read More

  4. John Hiatt recreates his classic 1988 album Slow Turning at the Fremont Theater Read More

  5. Fluid: Aquarius show celebrates local watercolor art Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation