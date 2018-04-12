Cuesta hosts student art show, workshops 

Peruse the works of artists in the making and become a student again at Cuesta College's annual Juried Student Art Exhibition.

The event kicks off April 19 with a reception, open house, and awards ceremony. As part of the open house, members of the community can sign up for photography, printmaking, digital design, casting, and raku firing workshops. The reception begins at 4:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony at 5:30, in the Harold J. Miossi Gallery. Student artwork including ceramics, digital art, drawings, graphic design, mixed media, painting, and photography will be on display at the gallery through May 18. To register for a workshop, visit eventbrite.com.